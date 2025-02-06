STATE-RUN MEDIA ANGRY ABOUT COFFERS BEING CUT: NBC, ABC Remain Bitter Over DOGE Obliteration of USAID.
CBS — which tried to sway the 2004 election and had newsreaders reciting pro-Obamacare Christmas poems in 2009 isn’t very happy, either:
CBS News treating a government employee like they are in witness protection is amazing. Blurred silhouette and everything. https://t.co/1av8WDMqwN
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2025
The man faces of @ScottJenningsKY during the DEI segment pic.twitter.com/85uffqU4lw
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025