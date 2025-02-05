JIM TREACHER: Biden’s State Dept. Gave $25K to Ecuadorian Drag Queens.

I absolutely love the reaction to all these revelations of ridiculously wasteful spending. The Biden administration was utterly corrupt. Grandpa Joe has dementia, so the neighborhood kids were running around the house after nabbing the keys to the liquor cabinet.

Now Americans are finally learning how badly their hard-earned money has been wasted, and they’re justifiably pissed off at their self-appointed betters. That includes my favorite government agency of all: the State Department.

Ryan King and Josh Christenson, NY Post:

An LGBTQ group in Ecuador tapped into a $25,000 grant from the Biden State Department to produce a two-day drag workshop intended to promote diversity and inclusion abroad… Fundacion Dialogo Diverso, a nongovernmental organization that aims to promote democracy and the “LGBTIQ+ population” of the South American country, organized the drag show and published footage of it last July. The State Department footed some of the bill for the show through its Bureau of Population Refugees and Migration, for which the nonprofit thanked the department.

Why did the Biden administration fund a two-day Ecuadorian drag workshop? Because it wasn’t three days.

And yes, there’s video.