KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Rainbow Rage Mob Takes Another Hit From Trump. “While the Democrats were busy ruining the dreams of young female athletes in the name of diversity, they were also busy demonizing anyone who opposed them as transphobic bigots. Kowtowing to an extreme fringe became so important to them that the feminists who hadn’t shut their mouths for forty years suddenly had nothing to say about the rights of young women being trampled upon by males.”