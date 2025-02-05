RESULTS: Mexico deploys 10K troops to southern border, following through on vow that paused Trump tariffs.

The deployment, titled “Operativo Frontera Norte,” has Mexican soldiers going to the border towns of Juárez and Chihuahua.

Sheinbaum also intends to send troops to border towns Matamoros, Mexicali, Nogales, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa and Tijuana.

Trump triggered the tariffs – along with ones on Canada and China – in an attempt to force the curtailment and end illegal migration and drug trafficking, particularly the flow of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Trump agreed to pause the tariffs for a month after making an agreement with Sheinbaum to work together on security and trade. Part of the deal was having more agents from Mexico at the border to combat drug trafficking.