TIRED OF ALL THE WINNING?

BREAKING: New Jersey's massive lawsuit accusing the oil industry of causing climate change was just dismissed with prejudice.

The case was pursued by the NJ AG, but funded by liberal NGOs. Similar cases in MD and Delaware have also been tossed.

A huge blow for eco activists. pic.twitter.com/Mv044iMLWp

— Thomas Catenacci (@ThomasCatenacci) February 5, 2025