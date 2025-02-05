CHANGE:
BREAKING: Google is eliminating minority hiring goals and will review its DEI programs – WSJ
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 5, 2025
Unrelated, but more proof that leadership matters:
BREAKING: In December 2024, the @USArmy had its best recruiting number in 12 years.
In January 2025, the Army hit its best recruiting number in 15 YEARS.
BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong “America First” leadership of @realDonaldTrump.
— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 4, 2025