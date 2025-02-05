DO NOT TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOLE: China-linked firm gets EZ pass contract in New Jersey, former senator calls it ‘worse’ than TikTok.

In September, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority awarded TransCore – owned by Singapore Technologies Engineering, known as ST Engineering – the full authority to run the operation for $1.73 billion, beating out Newark’s Conduent, Inc., whose final offer was $1.479 billion.

Former U.S. Senator Robert Torricelli, D-N.J., who is a consultant to Conduent, said that the situation with a foreign-owned company like TransCore having access to America’s tolling systems is “worse” than the threat from TikTok.

“I don’t really understand why this hasn’t gotten a lot, frankly, a lot more attention,” Torricelli told FOX Business in an interview. “I would rather the Chinese knew what I was watching on TikTok than have the Chinese monitoring my car going up and down the New Jersey Turnpike. I don’t really understand why people aren’t more upset about it.”

The New Jersey Turnpike is one of the busiest highways in the U.S., and is a principal artery between the major cities on the East Coast.

Torricelli warned that every major U.S. government official traveling between New York and Washington, D.C., could potentially have their transportation patterns monitored if TransCore secures the contract to run it. He said that important cargo like chemicals and even U.S. military equipment and movements could be routinely tracked.

“There has to be some national security concern here,” the former senator said. “It is enormously more important than whatever nonsense is going on with TikTok, but it largely has been under the radar.”