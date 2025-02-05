UNEXPECTEDLY! Rep. Al Green Intends to Bring Articles of Impeachment Against Trump.

And still I rise. Mr. Speaker, and I rise today, Mr. Speaker, with a to whom it may concern message. To whom it may concern, ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world. And he has the ability to perfect what he says. Ethnic cleansing in Gaza that is no joke. And the prime minister of Israel should be ashamed knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said. Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity. And I stand here today in the well to denounce what he was said, to denounce what the president said, to denounce the complicity of the prime minister of Israel and to remind people that Dr. King was right. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America. I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.

Hanna-Barbera could not be reached for comment. Neither could AC/DC: Dastardly Deeds Done Dirt Cheap! Congressman Al Green Files Articles of Impeachment Against Donald Trump.

At the PJ Mothership, Matt Margolis adds: Watch: Deranged Democrat Announces Plans to File Articles of Impeachment Against Trump.

I’m pretty sure that the words “dastardly deeds” don’t appear anywhere in the Constitution, but hey, since when have Democrats cared about the Constitution? “The people have got to move forward,” Green continued. “The people have to demand it. And when the people demand it, it will be done. I did it before — I laid the foundation for impeachment — and it was done. Nobody knows more about it than I, and I know that it’s time for us to lay the foundation again. On some issues, it is better to stand alone than not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone but I stand for justice.” Green is no stranger to filing articles of impeachment against Trump, and I suspect it’s pretty much the only thing he knows how to do. Such articles don’t stand a chance, with Republicans controlling the House. Still, as we know from Trump’s first administration, when he took office with Republican control of the House and Senate, Democrats bide their time, waiting for their opportunity to impeach him for something.

Does impeachment mean anything in 2025? Nixon resigned before being impeached in the 1970s and was treated as a pariah for the rest of his life by the DNC-MSM. Clinton was impeached by the House, and remained a rock star, even into the #MeToo era. Trump was impeached twice by the House during his first term and was reelected to the White House in November. In the 1970s, because it hadn’t been used in a century, impeaching a president was viewed by the public as something akin to dropping the A-bomb. Today’s it’s become a yawn thanks it having become a reflexive gesture by leftist Democrats.