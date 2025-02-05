CAMPAIGN PLEDGE FULFILLED: Big Deportation Raids Begin In Tren De Aragua-Infested Aurora, Colorado. “The ATF’s Denver division announced on X that its agents and Department of Justice partners are assisting Homeland Security and other federal law enforcement agencies in citywide ‘immigration enforcement efforts’ today.”

Related (From Ed): Pam Bondi’s DOJ Day 1 Directives: Fight weaponization of justice, eliminate cartels, lift death penalty ban. “And as for illegal migrants, Bondi has directed the DOJ to pause all federal funding for sanctuary cities. Bondi also has directed the DOJ to identify and evaluate all funding agreements with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that provide support to illegal aliens. She is also directing litigating components of the Justice Department to investigate instances of jurisdictions that are impeding law enforcement, and directing they be prosecuted, when necessary.”