MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Crazy Talk, Vol. 1: Trump’s Radical Plan to Force Putin to Talk Peace. “It’s been a busy month for the Trump 47 administration these first few days in February, so I hope you’ll forgive me if I missed one of the potentially biggest developments until a full 36 hours after it happened on Monday. It was Tuesday evening — a good three weeks after lunch on Monday in Trump 47 Standard Time — that I read about another one of those crazy-stupid Trump ideas that just might work.”