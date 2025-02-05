KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump 47 —Come for the Freedom, Stay for the Democrats’ Exploding Heads. “That new noise that you may be hearing in any part of this great land is the weeping and gnashing of teeth in the United States Department of Justice. The Swamp rot is critically deep there, and they know that the new sheriff in town will not take kindly to what they’ve been doing these last four years. The Department of Justice will once again be focused on — surprisingly — justice.”