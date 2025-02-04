DEMOCRATS CHOSE THE FORM OF THEIR DESTRUCTOR.

Dr. Strangetweet:

We told you to leave us alone.

We didn’t want to get too political.

We didn’t want to get too involved.

But you made us.

You went after our kids, our jobs, our money, and our lives.

You made us care. Remember?

Well this *waves hand* is our response.

Enjoy the bed you made.

You’ve wasted our tax dollars on your pet projects and money laundering for decades.

You’ve wasted our tax dollars on useless government programs and departments for decades.

And we have nothing to show for it.

Not just we, the taxpayers, but we as Americans. “Hurr durr America’s standing in the world.”

Who cares? The world sees us as a cash cow they can milk and milk until it runs so dry, the very citizens paying the taxes are hurting.

And if that tap is turned off, you know what the world will do?

They’ll laugh and move on.

We’re broke.

Kaput.

Nada.

Trying to squeeze blood from a stone.

We’re out.

And the rest of the world, who wouldn’t have our back today doesn’t give a damn.

I take that back. There are maybe 4 countries.

“That’s because of Trump!!”

Boy, are you stupid. They don’t love the Democrats. They just want the cash.

And as long as the US puts the world in front of its own citizens, they don’t care what happens to us.

So look…

Take all your yelling and screaming about Trump and Elon and the young men who are subjecting the deep state to the glaring glow of the ’tism, and, respectfully, get bent.

This IS what people voted for.

This IS what payback looks like.

You thought Trump was gonna arrest all his political opponents?

LOL a masterful mind-melt DJT did to you.

No, see his ultimate revenge is sunlight.

Pulling back the curtain on your corruption, exposing all your deeds done in secret on the taxpayer dime.

That is his vengeance.

Watching you stand by, wailing as he slowly and methodically disassembles your power structures and your money laundering and your kickbacks…

That gives him more pleasure than arrest anyone.

See, he learned from his arrest:

Don’t make martyrs.

Why go after the person, exalting them to a martyr status when, instead, you can destroy them by destroying the things they love.

“Like the Constitution!!”

LOL Find Department of Education in the Constitution for me, chief.

The old adage is true:

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

And right now, DJT is chilly.

But this doesn’t end there.

See, there is another guy mentioned above that just wanted to shoot rockets into space and make electric cars.

And he was one of you for a long time, until you went crazy. He stood against your crazy so you went after him.

How’d that work out for you?

So right now, you have DJT being so cold, the Arctic shivers when he shows up.

But Elon? Elon is a straight killer.

Just call him Sub Zero. You created the current version of Elon.

Him being the hand of Don destroying your systems, revealing them to the American citizens? That’s your doing.

He is your fault.

Let that sink in.