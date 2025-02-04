SHOCK AND AWE: Purge begins as DOGE enters FBI to obtain names of 5,000 agents who worked January 6 cases and face firing.

The FBI is being forced by Elon Musk’s DOGE to hand over the names of 5,000 officials who worked on January 6 cases.

Those officials could face being fired for failing the Trump ‘loyalty test’ being given to rank-and-file employees.

Officials working for Musk at DOGE were spotted by CNN entering FBI headquarters on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to collect the information.

FBI agents filed a lawsuit Tuesday trying to block the release of their names or identifying details after Trump administration officials demanded documents about who worked on January 6-related cases.

The agents say their jobs could be terminated within days.

The ‘loyalty’ test asks questions such as: ‘What was your/your employee role in the investigation(s) or prosecutions(s) relating to events that occurred at or near the US Capitol on January 6, 2021? Select all that apply.’

It then lists a series of boxes that includes investigatory work such as surveillance, a grand jury subpoena, or an arrest.

According to the lawsuit ‘the very act of compiling lists of persons who worked on matters that upset Donald Trump is retaliatory in nature.’

It said the move was ‘intended to intimidate FBI agents and other personnel, and to discourage them from reporting any future malfeasance and by Donald Trump and his agents.’

The group of agents warned of ‘unlawful and retaliatory’ actions against them, and said the information sweep could violate civil service protections.