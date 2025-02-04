SADLY: Not the first time rank-and-file government employees abused their trust. JustTheNews is reporting that:

Airport workers have been charged for allegedly giving surveillance video to the news media of the deadly midair crash last week at Reagan National Airport, just outside of Washington, D.C., according to news reports Tuesday.

Less than three years ago, Kobe Bryant’s estate filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles Countyafter Kobe Bryan’s crash , alleging that:

“First responders took graphic photos of human remains at the scene as “souvenirs” and shared them with others. She claimed she suffered emotional distress and sued for negligence and invasion of privacy. In August 2022, a jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $16 million in her invasion of privacy trial against Los Angeles County.”

Aside from the Chiquita Banana phone hack (Gannett) and the Brown & Williamson case (CBS) I can’t think off hand of too many media outfits who bore the brunt of damages. There is an interesting line of cases about privacy and “ride-alongs” where any qualified immunity granted to the cops was not extended to the press.