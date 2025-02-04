BLUFF CALLED: Phil Murphy Splutters After Tom Homan Goes FAFO on Story of Garage-Dwelling Illegal Immigrant.

On Monday, we wrote about the stunning claim made by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) during a recent interview in which he strongly implied he and his wife, NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy, were harboring a female illegal immigrant above their garage.

“Tammy and I were talking about – I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to,” Murphy stated. “And we said, you know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage.”

Even more shockingly, Murphy appeared to taunt ICE to try and take the alleged illegal immigrant he was allegedly harboring from them.

“And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her,” he dared.

As RedState’s Rusty Weiss reported, border czar Tom Homan responded accordingly to Murphy’s statement, confirming on Fox News that “I got note of it. Won’t let it go. We’ll look into it.”

“And if he’s knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a violation of Title VIII of the United States Code 1324,” Homan also observed, while adding that prosecution would then be sought.

Perhaps with the thought in mind that their boss might have just admitted to a federal crime, Murphy’s office hit the panic button, and suggested the governor, who is serving his last year in office due to term limits, had been wildly taken out of context: