FASTER, PLEASE: U.S. Begins Migrant Flights to Guantanamo Bay.

The first two flights carrying detained migrants from the U.S. to Guantanamo Bay have headed to the naval base in Cuba, as the Trump administration begins to expand a small migrant-detention center there.

One flight from Fort Bliss to Guantanamo has roughly a dozen migrants on board, people familiar with the matter said. An additional flight left the U.S. on Monday, one of the people said.

The U.S. base at Guantanamo has always had a facility to detain some migrants, typically those caught heading for the U.S. at sea. The base is now equipped to hold 120 migrants, and the administration has said it would expand operations there to hold up to 30,000.