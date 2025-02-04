CHANGE: GOP Reaps Rewards of Party Switchers.

Regardless of personal motivations, we are watching the long, slow death of the Florida Democrats. Recent party switches are just another nail in the coffin. The policy consequences could be huge—how will future Democratic administrations approach Cuba, for example? The electoral calculus changes too. With Florida out of reach, will Democrats double-down on the Midwest? Try to claw their way back in Texas? Expanding the playing field will be crucial to the party’s long-term prospects.

Southern party switching in the Obama years made sense: conservative legislators joined the conservative party. Recent party switchers have been more transparently opportunistic—akin to swapping jerseys in the 9th inning with your team down five runs. Democrats have every right to be upset.

But we shouldn’t miss the forest for the trees. Valdes and Cassel are symptoms of a larger problem: Democrats have collapsed in places they used to carry comfortably.