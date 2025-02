HOW IT STARTED:

In the 1960s, Afghan women studied alongside men at universities. Today, it’s illegal for Afghan women to have an education.

Women in Afghanistan had more rights 60

years ago than today!

This is how quickly things can change when Sharia takes over!

— Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 26, 2024