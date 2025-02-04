NOTHING IS MORE FRIGHTENING TO THE OTHERWISE UNEMPLOYABLE THAN SEEING THEIR GRAVY TRAIN DERAILED:
The biggest story never told is unfolding in real time:
Washington Elite stole trillions of taxpayer dollars. Our government has been warped into a vehicle of bureaucratic self-enrichment at taxpayer expense.
Impacting our social, domestic & foreign policy. No going back now. https://t.co/VamVcHQqrU
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 4, 2025
It’s hard to believe Trump is only in his third week.
Related (From Ed): Sunlight is the best disinfectant:
USAID is going to become the biggest scandal in US history, ahead of Teapot Dome or the Tweed Ring.
It will become so monstrously huge that within a year the Hoax News Media will admit it then try to blame it on Trump.
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) February 4, 2025
UPDATE (From Ed):
From Liz Cheney to Barack Obama, a lot of people still don’t appreciate how much of America’s political aristocracy class grew up in USAID families https://t.co/W36XdJHBQj
— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 4, 2025