NOTHING IS MORE FRIGHTENING TO THE OTHERWISE UNEMPLOYABLE THAN SEEING THEIR GRAVY TRAIN DERAILED:

The biggest story never told is unfolding in real time: Washington Elite stole trillions of taxpayer dollars. Our government has been warped into a vehicle of bureaucratic self-enrichment at taxpayer expense. Impacting our social, domestic & foreign policy. No going back now. https://t.co/VamVcHQqrU — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 4, 2025

It’s hard to believe Trump is only in his third week.

Related (From Ed): Sunlight is the best disinfectant:

USAID is going to become the biggest scandal in US history, ahead of Teapot Dome or the Tweed Ring. It will become so monstrously huge that within a year the Hoax News Media will admit it then try to blame it on Trump. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) February 4, 2025

UPDATE (From Ed):