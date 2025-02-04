NEW DNC CHAIR: Democratic Party ‘not dead.’

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said the party was “not dead” despite the party’s loss of the White House and Senate majority in last fall’s elections.

“We’re not dead as a party. We’re still alive and kicking, and we’re going to fight for our values, and we’re going to fight for American values at this time, when people are seeing what Donald Trump and the Republicans are doing at this time,” Martin said during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Martin won the race to become the next DNC chair on Saturday in a highly-contested race. Democrats are looking to Martin to reestablish the party’s presence in states across the nation as preparations for midterm elections kickoff.