SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS ENJOYING A LITTLE NAP:

STUDY: CHATGPT BIAS IS REAL—AND IT’S TILTING LEFT A new study confirms what many suspected—ChatGPT favors left-leaning views, often avoiding or restricting conservative perspectives. Researchers found AI-generated text and images systematically leaned left, with right-leaning… pic.twitter.com/ox4Z3ZMJ3E — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 4, 2025

I let my paid subscription to ChatGPT lapse last month. While Grok isn’t quite as good at organizing my research, over the last few months it’s gotten at least as fast as ChatGPT, the results are generally superior, and (near as I can tell so far) more trustworthy.

I also have yet to see Grok hallucinate anything big. The last straw for my paid subscription was when ChatGPT didn’t just invent a WWI history book with a title that was so close to my query that it set off “Hallucination!” alarm bells, but invented the historian, too.