February 4, 2025

DOES DATA REPUBLICAN EVER SLEEP?

48 vCPUs are throttled curating the USAID grant network for every single EIN, will take a while (~12 hours). Which is fine, it gives
@watilo time to prettify it in the morning.

Blame the federal government for creating such computational complexity.

But here’s a teaser – this is what the network for Defending Democracy Together Institute looks like. The graph represents grants from various USAID-affiliated NGOs flowing to Kristol’s non-profit.

Oh, there’s profit — just not the kind that productive people must actually earn.

I went into some detail on Kristol’s grift yesterday.

