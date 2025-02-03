MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Getting better: How Louisiana is raising reading and math scores.

Louisiana, never known for education excellence was the big winner on the 2024 NAEP when it comes to progress in the last few years, writes Chad Aldeman. “It was the closest state to recovering from COVID-related declines in 8th grade reading and math, and it was the only state in which fourth-grade reading scores were higher in 2024 than in 2019.”

“Over the last 10 years, Mississippi is the only state to make gains across all performance levels in fourth-grade reading,” he writes. “While the bottom was falling out in most states, with the scores of low-performing students falling 10 or 20 or even 30 points, the scores of the lowest-performing students in Mississippi rose 9 points.” As a result, Mississippi ranks 7th in fourth-grade reading overall, and is “#1 for low-income students, #3 for Black students, and tied for #1 for Hispanic students.”