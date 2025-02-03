AMERICA: “Do you think the Democrats learned anything from their historic loss?”

Democrats: Woke DEI teacher complains about Trump removing their pronouns in parody-like speech.

Tracy Castro-Gill, 49, the former leader of the Seattle Public School District’s Ethnic Studies program, took the podium at a state House of Representatives Committee on Education public hearing on Thursday to complain about Trump’s measures.

‘My name is Dr. Tracy Castro-Gill, my pronouns are they/them. I am a disabled queer Chicanx educator and scholar in Washington state with my expertise on curriculum and instruction,’ Castro-Gill said in her long-winded tirade.

Chicanx – which is among phrases banned by the Trump administration – has been used in some circles to refer to people of Mexican descent.

Castro-Gill said getting rid of it, and the other terms that apply, denies their ‘very presence and humanity.’