SCOTT PRESLER AIMS TO DO FOR NEW JERSEY WHAT HE DID FOR PENNSYLVANIA:

New Jersey A month ago, democrats had an advantage of 896,350 voter registrations. Today, that lead is narrowed to 883,437. ‼️-12,913‼️ 🟦 LOST 2,433 voters, while

🟥 GAINED 10,480 Yes, New Jersey Republicans gained 10,480 voters in the month of January‼️ EARTHQUAKE — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 3, 2025

Dismiss this poll or that poll about party affiliation but voter party registrations are an excellent indicator of how people will vote. Presler has New Jersey’s moving in the right direction and he’s just getting started.