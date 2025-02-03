WHOA: Border Crossings Down 93%.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan told Fox News on Sunday that illegal border crossings are down 93% since Donald Trump won his belated reelection in November. Speaking with Maria Bartiromo, Homan also promised, “When we find that criminal, he’s most likely with others, and they’re gonna go too. So if you wanna be a sanctuary city, you’re gonna get exactly what you don’t want. More agents in the community and more non-criminals arrested.”

“We got more work to do,” Homan concluded — and what a welcome change that is from the last four years.