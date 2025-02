NOW THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21ST CENTURY I WAS PROMISED:

The US Navy released a new photo of USS Preble (DDG-88) firing her HELIOS laser weapon. pic.twitter.com/oL4rMsA4Xu — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 3, 2025

From the replies: “Good luck, Canada.”

Soft power is great and is almost always preferred. But part of America’s soft power is our military’s reputation. When that declines, chaos increases.