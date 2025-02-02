GREAT MOMENTS IN PERFORMANCE ART:

Evergreen:

Still though, if a Trump executive order or Project 2025 can outlaw this, I’m definitely in favor of it: Kanye West and naked Bianca Censori are unceremoniously kicked out of Grammy Awards 2025 after turning up uninvited amid infamous Taylor Swift feud.

Kanye West and stripped-down Bianca Censori make jaw-dropping red carpet debut at Grammys 2025 😲 https://t.co/JAbGUrkvpi pic.twitter.com/9l0WIJzem0 — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2025

Besides — John and Yoko did this stuff already nearly 60 years ago. Kanye, Time magazine dubbed you “the smartest man in pop music” in 2005 — find a new angle to épater les bourgeois!