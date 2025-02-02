OBAMA LIBRARY: Behind Schedule, Over Budget and Mired in Lawsuits.

A federal lawsuit reviewed by Newsweek alleges that a company involved in constructing the Obama Presidential Center subjected a Chicago-based Black American-owned subcontractor to “baseless criticism and defamatory and discriminatory accusations” and blamed the company for construction delays.

“In a shocking and disheartening turn of events, the African American owner of a local construction company finds himself and his company on the brink of forced closure because of racial discrimination by the structural engineer of record (Thornton Tomasetti) for the construction of The Obama Presidential Center,” the case reads.

“At this time, we don’t have any comment,” attorney John Sebastian at Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald, who is representing the subcontractor, told Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to Thornton Tomasetti and was told the press contact would “find out” if the company wants to comment. Newsweek also reached out to the Obama Foundation’s communication team via email.