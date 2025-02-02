CHANGE: Meta Plans to Leave Delaware, Reincorporate in Texas.

Social media giant Meta, parent company of Facebook, has been in talks with Texas about reincorporating in that state and pulling out of Delaware.

The move by Meta would mirror Elon Musk’s decision earlier this year to move multiple companies out of Delaware, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Meta will keep its headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, regardless, according to the report.

A Meta spokesperson told AFP he could not confirm the Journal report but added the company had no plans to move its headquarters.

Musk moved SpaceX’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas in February, after a Delaware judge invalidated his $56 billion compensation plan at Tesla.

Musk also reincorporated Tesla to Texas and startup Neuralink to Nevada.