READING FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH: February is Black History Month, and the official theme this year is “black history and labor.” If you have an interest in black history, labor history, and/or constitutional history, you can check out my book, Only One Place of Redress: African Americans, Labor Regulations and the Court from Reconstruction to the New Deal. I also recommend Paul Moreno, Black Americans and Organized Labor: A New History. Most modern labor history is written from a Marxist perspective, and these two books most assuredly are not.