QUESTION: WILL DEMOCRATS TACK BACK TO THE CENTER TO RECOVER FROM THEIR 2024 LOSSES?

Answer: Minnesota Democrat Who Wanted Trump to Be Charged with Treason Elected DNC Chair.

Ken Martin, the longtime leader of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party who called for President Donald Trump to be put on trial for treason, was elected as chair of the Democratic National Committee on Saturday.

Martin received 246.5 votes at the party’s meeting this weekend in Maryland, with Wisconsin Democratic Party chairman Ben Wikler trailing behind in second place with 134.5 votes.

In June 2020, Martin accused Trump of ignoring intelligence that Russia offered the Taliban bounties to attack Americans — an unsubstantiated claim the White House said in 2021 was based off little evidence, and a claim that was not verified by the CIA.

Trump “should be immediately impeached and then put on trial for treason. His actions led to the deaths of American soldiers. He is a traitor to our nation and all those who have served,” Martin said at the time.

Martin joined the rest of the DNC candidates over the weekend in saying that “racism and misogyny” played a part in Kamala Harris’s loss to Trump. Although minority voters made dramatic shifts to the right in the last presidential election, Martin said that the Democratic Party has “got the right message.”

“What we need to do is connect it back with the voters,” Martin, who was a vice chair of the Harris-Walz campaign, said.