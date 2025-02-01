TRUMP AND THE FIRST RULE OF POLITICS:

The Trump Administration has grasped the first rule of politics better than any Republican president in modern times: always be on offense. Reagan was always at his best when he was on the attack against liberalism, and always at his worst when, as too frequently happened under the advice and pressure of his conventional functionaries like David Gergen and Mike Deaver, he or his spokespeople were defensive in response to Democratic and liberal media attacks.

Trump never plays defense. Yesterday he issued a proclamation of Black History Month, and note who he singles out for recognition:

Thomas Sowell and Justice Thomas are always conspicuous by their absence in every liberal notice of blacks or black history in America. I believe it is still true that the National Museum of African-American History on the Mall in Washington contains not a single mention of Thomas. It hardly needs restating that for the left—and our cultural elites—you are not “authentically black” unless you are a leftist.