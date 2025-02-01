It was nearly 2 a.m. on the East Coast in the middle of election night when CNN’s Jake Tapper stood across from professional virtual-map operator John King and asked a simple question: “Are there any places where Kamala Harris overperformed from where Biden did?”

Tapping away from a view of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, King zoomed out to a view of the entire United States and hit a key to show a comparison to the 2020 election. The map instantly turned a solid dark gray, without a single county highlighted.

“Holy smokes,” Tapper gasped. “Literally nothing? Literally not one county?”

“Literally nothing,” was King’s somber reply.

The video, shared widely and instantly on X, has been viewed more than 13 million times. In the final tally, of course, Harris did outperform Biden in a handful of counties — but Tapper’s stunned response in the moment serves as an authentic expression of the media reaction to the 2024 election: utter shock.