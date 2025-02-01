CONTRARIANS, ASSEMBLE! Chuck Todd’s Exit From NBC Fuels Speculation of Resistance ‘Dream Team.’
Todd is the latest self-righteous media figure this week to quit his job at a mainstream establishment. Obnoxious anchor Jim Acosta resigned from CNN on Tuesday, the same day crotchety columnist Paul Krugman announced his departure from the New York Times. Krugman and Acosta immediately sought solace in the arms of the Contrarian, a new Substack website founded by former Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin and former CNN analyst Norm Eisen. Krugman published an article explaining his resignation on the Contrarian, and Acosta did a bizarre webcast with Eisen.
A handful of mentally ill wine moms are tremendously excited about the #Resistance “Dream Team” starting to take shape on Substack, a platform many mainstream journalist have denounced for eschewing fact-checkers and promoting “misinformation.” The addition of Todd would give the Contrarian a formidable starting five akin to the 1992 USA basketball team that featured Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, and Patrick Ewing. Alleged humor columnist Andy Borowitz, author of “Inauguration to be Held Inside Cybertruck” and other knee-slappers, would also join the rotation.
It was nearly 2 a.m. on the East Coast in the middle of election night when CNN’s Jake Tapper stood across from professional virtual-map operator John King and asked a simple question: “Are there any places where Kamala Harris overperformed from where Biden did?”
Tapping away from a view of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, King zoomed out to a view of the entire United States and hit a key to show a comparison to the 2020 election. The map instantly turned a solid dark gray, without a single county highlighted.
“Holy smokes,” Tapper gasped. “Literally nothing? Literally not one county?”
“Literally nothing,” was King’s somber reply.
The video, shared widely and instantly on X, has been viewed more than 13 million times. In the final tally, of course, Harris did outperform Biden in a handful of counties — but Tapper’s stunned response in the moment serves as an authentic expression of the media reaction to the 2024 election: utter shock.
And quite well-earned: