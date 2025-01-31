FORMER FEDERAL RESERVE ADVISER ARRESTED FOR PASSING TRADE SECRETS TO CHINA, JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS:

A former senior advisor to the Federal Reserve, John Harold Rogers, was arrested on charges he conspired to steal Fed trade secrets for the benefit of the People’s Republic of China, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Rogers, who worked as a senior adviser in the Fed’s division of international finance from 2010 until 2021, allegedly shared confidential information with Chinese co-conspirators. He is charged with conspiracy to commit economic espionage and with making false statements.