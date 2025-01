ALL FAMILY BUSINESS IS BEING SETTLED:

🚨 #BREAKING: The Trump admin has just FIRED David Sundberg, the FBI Assistant Director for Washington, DC

Sundberg led the WITCH HUNT against J6ers, and failed to find ANY “leads” on person who supposedly placed pipe b*mbs around on J6

CLEANING HOUSE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2MDhwBy45A

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025