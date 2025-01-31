ED MORRISSEY: DNC: Learn a Lesson? Nous?

If diversity is their greatest strength, then why did that argument lose to a presidential candidate whom the electorate had never ever viewed with a net-favorable rating before the election? They ran explicitly on that message, and practically no other positive argument for Harris. The Democrats’ main message was that Trump was a Nazifasciststinkybottom and his supporters were “garbage,” and that as a black woman, Harris was owed support from the voters.

Maybe they should have run a Native American instead? Is that the argument here?

No one is “demonizing diversity” either, which is the same kind of strawman argument that also failed in the election. No one opposes diversity, but they are opposed to making diversity the top priority and only criterion. Americans have grown tired of being called racists and bigots for prioritizing merit and accomplishment, and of being told that they can only atone by electing Democrats — and even then, atonement is impossible. Americans elected Barack Obama twice, and yet the same raaaaaacisssst argument persists when Democrats lose.

Lest readers consider that an exaggeration, here’s how ‘journalist’ Jonathan Capehart framed it at the DNC meeting:

So the DNC plans to double down on the “you’re a racist/misogynist/transphobe unless you vote for us” marketing campaign. No other reason for Harris’ defeat comes to mind among DNC members and meeting attendees — not her lack of visibility in the media, her refusal to discuss policy, or her incoherent word salads that clearly demonstrated just how far out of her depth Harris was as VP and nominee.

And that’s the easy lesson. Democrats can jettison Harris easily, and likely will, as a terrible candidate, because she so clearly is. That would allow for a rationalization that their policies were not the problem. They can’t claim that both the candidate and the policies were good, though, because then how did Trump get elected and win all of the swing states with a net-negative favorability?