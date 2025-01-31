OLD AND BUSTED: BBC Announcers Uniformly Speaking in the Received Pronunciation language.
The New Hotness? BBC Webpages in Pidgin English! Wetin dey happen? The BBC’s Pidgin news site is a huge deal.
It’s real and spectacular:
