WHISTLEBLOWER: ‘Prolific Anti-Trump FBI Agent’ Broke Protocol To Spearhead Election Lawfare.

Former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) Timothy Thibault, who was fired for violating the Hatch Act after Grassley exposed his public anti-Trump statements, authored the initial language for “Arctic Frost,” the investigation that would become former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s lawfare case against Trump over the 2020 election.

“Thibault took this action despite being unauthorized to open criminal investigations in his ASAC role,” a joint press release from the senators stated. They also said the Justice Department and FBI had a “plot to pin Trump.”

The investigation was then advanced by Justice Department Public Integrity Sector official Richard Pilger, former head of the Election Crimes Branch, who was also the subject of a Grassley report stating he “undermined the department’s election-related efforts.”

Pilger’s authorization allowed the Justice Department to advance a full criminal and grand jury investigation.