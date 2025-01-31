A MAN WITH A PLAN:
Reducing the federal deficit from $2T to $1T in FY2026 requires cutting an average of ~$4B/day in projected 2026 spending from now to Sept 30.
That would still result in a ~$1T deficit, but economic growth should be able to match that number, which would mean no inflation in…
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2025
Before even getting to timed scripts, the number of government jobs that could be replaced simply with a mouse macro is astounding!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2025
I don’t doubt he’s wrong on either count. Milei showed the way, we just have to follow.