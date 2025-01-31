SCOTT PINSKER: Would Trump WIN by Letting Bobby Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard LOSE?

Right now, the Democrats don’t have a brand. Nor do they have a go-to brand ambassador — someone who exemplifies what the Democrats value and stand for. The 2024 election essentially eviscerated the Biden, Obama, Harris, Clinton(s), Schumer, and Pelosi power cabal that had ruled the Democratic Party with an iron fist since the early 1990s.

It’s gotten so bad that some Democrats are even calling for a “rebranding” of their “toxic” image.

My proposal: Instead of letting the Democrats rebrand themselves on THEIR terms, the Republicans should rebrand them on OUR terms.

And it’s easier than you think. Because the Democrats are so devoid of ideas, leadership, and direction, their “default setting” is to oppose whatever Trump supports.

Including his cabinet appointments.

If the Democrats kill the nominations of Gabbard and Kennedy, it brands them as ideological fanatics who won’t tolerate internal dissent.