CHUCK TODD EXITING NBC NEWS AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS AS TRUMP STARTS SECOND TERM.

The NBC chief political analyst and former “Meet The Press” moderator announced the news in a memo shared with staff Friday. The exit comes amid broad shifts in the TV news landscape as President Donald Trump begins his second term. In the memo to fellow NBC staffers, Todd teased his next chapter.

“There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality.’ So I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment,” Todd said in the memo obtained Friday by USA TODAY.