RESISTANCE IS FUTILE: The Resistance Attempts a Coup at USAID and It Doesn’t Go Well.

The director of employee and labor relations at the US Agency for International Development has been placed on administrative leave after a stunning refusal to follow directions given by President Trump’s transition team.

Tuesday, acting USAID Administrator Jason Gray ordered nearly 60 senior bureaucrats placed on indefinite administrative leave for taking actions to evade Trump’s executive orders; see Trump Suspends As Many As 60 Senior Bureaucrats for Trying to Evade His Executive Orders – RedState. In a memo, Gray said, “We have identified several actions within USAID that appear to be designed to circumvent the president’s executive orders and the mandate from the American people.“ As a result, we have placed a number of USAID employees on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice while we complete our analysis of these actions.”

That was not the end of the drama at USAID.