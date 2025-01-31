THIS FEELS CORRECT:

It's more than just the kinds of people being appointed, it's bigger than a 'vibe shift'… but I couldn't figure out what it was.

I've been watching the US confirmation hearings and something very deep has shifted.

I think I’ve figured it out.

It’s the revolution eating it’s own.

Even Democrats are having their eyes opened as they watch their heros from the last few decades try to tear down the people who COULD have made the Democrats great again… People who SHOULD have been their next generation of Democratic heros.

RFK Jr and Tulsi Gabbard stand out as great examples, and long time Democrat power brokers like Bernie Sanders are trying every trick to destroy them, every weapon, all the things that USED to work, and it’s blowing up in their faces.

The Revolutionary Old Guard are trying to eat their own children, and are being devoured by them instead.

These senate confirmation hearings are highlighting the fact that MAGA is actually a unity movement, with the best of the Republicans AND the best of the Democrats, taking the country forward together and leaving the decrepit old guard behind.