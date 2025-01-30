LITTLE MAN BIG MAD: Buttigieg Furious After Trump Calls Him a ‘Disaster’ With a ‘Line of Bull’ During Crash Press Conference.

“On behalf of the First Lady, myself, and 340 million Americans, our hearts are shattered alongside yours. And our prayers are with you now and in the days to come.”

It wasn’t long, however, before the president pointed out the disastrous previous leadership at the Department of Transportation.

Trump thoroughly dismantled Buttigieg’s tenure at the DOT on a national stage without regard for anybody’s personal feelings. The former Transportation Secretary is a legitimate target of criticism, especially when you consider the numerous near-miss aviation disasters that took place during his time in that role.

“The FAA, which is overseen by Secretary Pete Buttigieg – That guy’s a real winner,” President Trump said.

“Do you know how badly everything’s run since he’s run the Department of Transportation?” he asked. “He’s a disaster. He was a disaster as a mayor. He ran his city into the ground. And he’s a disaster now. He’s just got a good line of bulls**t.”

“He’s run it right into the ground with his diversity.”

He then opted to forgo the moral high ground by blaming Trump in return for the air disaster.

“President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe,” he said. “Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.”

It’s rich to see the man who was Transportation Secretary for four years suggest that the president who has been in office for just nine days is more responsible for chaos at the FAA than he is. Not to mention, he then criticized the fact that one of Trump’s first moves was to root out the incompetence left behind by Buttigieg’s hiring practices.

He’s cleaning up your mess, fella.