Along with the publication dates, here are the four previous NPR headlines, all of which use the word “stranded”:

August 8, 2024: After two months, astronauts stranded at the ISS may have a way back home

For two astronauts, an eight day mission to the International Space Station has stretched into two months due to vehicle issues. Now, NASA says it’s considering bringing them back in a SpaceX capsule.

August 24, 2024: NASA will bring stranded astronauts back on SpaceX — not Boeing’s Starliner

In early June, astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams blasted off in Starliner on a trip to the station that was supposed to last about eight days–but now it will be eight months.

September 13, 2024: Stranded NASA astronauts say being stuck in space is just part of the job

The NASA astronauts who were left stranded on the International Space Station because of technical issues with their spacecraft are keeping in good spirits — even planning to vote in November — the pair revealed in a space to Earth call with the media on Friday.

September 29, 2024: SpaceX crew arrives at the ISS, with plans to bring back 2 stranded astronauts

The stranded pair, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, flew to the ISS aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule on June 5 on what was supposed to be an eight-day test mission. But the two have remained there due to concerns about the safety of Boeing’s capsule. NASA made the “tough decision” to return Starliner to Earth without the crew earlier this month.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched what was supposed to be an eight-day mission in June of last year.