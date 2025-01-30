DISPATCHES FROM THE ECO EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams.

Oxford student and Just Stop Oil activist Niamh Lynch, 22, faces charges of damaging an ancient monument and intentionally causing a public nuisance.

Appearing at Salisbury Crown Court alongside a fellow eco-protester, Rajan Naidu, 74, the student pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Video footage showed members of the public trying to intervene with the Just Stop Oil protestors as they allegedly sprayed the powder across the stones in June 2024.

A spokesperson for English Heritage described the incident as “extremely upsetting.”

During proceedings to determine a trial date on Thursday, Audrey Mogan, defending Lynch, pleaded with the court to avoid hearings in May or June – pointing to the importance of the student’s academic commitments.

“Niamh Lynch is an ornithology student at the University of Oxford. She requests that the trial not be held during May or June as that is when her exams are,” Mogan said.