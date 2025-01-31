January 31, 2025

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Ya Know, Blaming Trump Ain’t What It Use to Be. “When are ‘reporters’ going to learn that they’re not smart enough to manipulate a conversation with, well, anybody? Heck, when are they going to stop referring to themselves as ‘reporters’ and ‘journalists’ so that I don’t have to type so many quotation marks? I need answers.”

Posted at 9:09 am by Stephen Green