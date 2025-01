THE GRANDSTANDING WAS SHORT-LIVED:

After major backlash from Californians and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, the Assembly walked back a vote on Newsom’s $50 million slush fund to sue Trump.

Los Angeles is battling a catastrophic wildfire, and California faces a massive budget deficit for future years. The…

— Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) January 30, 2025