PORTLAND IS A LITTLE SLOW ON THE UPTAKE:

5 years later Portland's economic development staff are figuring out 2020 riots and ideological positioning of the city were bad for Portland 😂 pic.twitter.com/L3rzzOUhf8 — andy chandler (@azcfilm) January 30, 2025

Exit quote: “Part of our job is to figure out how to get them back.”

Just spitballing here but maybe they could try going back to what they were doing before they screwed everything up.